From Sola Ojo, Kaduna

As the world commemorates this year’s International Day of People with Disability (IDPD) with the theme “Transformative solutions for inclusive development: the role of innovation in fuelling an accessible and equitable world”, some of the PWD in Kaduna State have called on government, corporate organisations and spirited-individuals to always think of them in their planning.

According to them, PWD are intellectual, innovative and dynamic, hence the need for the society to support them to contribute their quota to the sustainable world.

Specifically, as the country plans to elect new cross of leaders at the presidential and governorship elections in 2023, PWD are calling for adequate innovative plans to make the voting processes accessible for them including the provision of special ballot furniture, interpreters and adequate security measures.

Chairman of, the Albinism Association of Nigeria, Kaduna State Chapter, Abubakar Adam said, his association was ready to engage political interests in their plans for albinos.

According to him, his concern was about the future of albinos in the state, “what can they do for us averaging on innovation some of our members have demonstrated in their various areas of expertise?

“We are after tomorrow and any political party or candidate that wants our support must plan for our tomorrow. We are not interested in rice, clothing, or N1,000 and things like that.

A member of the Albinism Association of Nigeria, David Pius noted that education plays a key role in the enlightenment and self-confidence saying of albinos, hence the need for new innovation to make that happen.

He believed that “self-confidence is another issue. People with disability need to step up, understand their strengths, and develop their areas of expertise. Learn new skills about your area of interest and you will be known for that”.

Executive Director, Women with Disability and Self-Reliance, Kaduna, Muhammed Riskat noted that the time has come for PWD to engage political candidates, or sent their plight and give their bulk vote to candidates that have an innovative way to increase the chances and accessibilities by PWD.

A visually impaired lady, who works with Women with Disabilities and Self-Reliance, Kaduna, Queen David, appealed to the concerned authority to develop an innovative way of making the education of blind children easier by way of providing them with special learning materials which many parents could not achieve.