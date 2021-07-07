The Institute of Data Processing Management of Nigeria (IDPM) has sought to partner with the Nigerian Army to establish a symbiotic relationship in data management.

During the institute’s visit to Directorate of Automated Data Processing (DADP), Nigerian Army, recently, the registrar of IDPM, Mr. Emmanuel Monsidi, explained that the purpose of the visit was to collaborate with the army on data and jointly organise training in data management, data governance and data science.

He said IDPM wanted to create, enlightenment and advocacy in data processing, which is the institute’s core focus. Monsidi stated that the collaboration would ensure that Nigerian Army would benefit from IDPM professional services in developing data products for security intelligence and applications.

In his response, the director of Army Data Processing Centre, Brig-Gen. Onwunle, thanked the delegation for the visit and highlighted the achievements of the data centre with the support of the Chief of Army staff.

He led the delegation on a tour of facilities at the centre, including the newly equipped ICT centre, which was launched by former COAS, Lt-Gen. Tukur Buratai.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.