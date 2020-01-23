Okwe Obj, Abuja

The Federal Government has expressed the worry over the continuous stay in camps by Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs), saying it was wrong to confine people longer than necessary in camps, regardless of the circumstances that brought them there.

Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Saidya Umar Farouq, stated this, yesterday, in Abuja when Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau State visited the ministry to seek support for IDPs.

The minister said the Federal Government was committed to issues that touch the lives of the most vulnerable people in the society.

She lauded Governor Lalong for the peace in Plateau saying the enabling environment had been created for those in IDP camps to return to their ancestral homes.

“We have no reason not to support you. It is very important that we engage those people to be productive and be economically self reliant,” she said.

Governor Lalong said the visit was to solicit the ministry’s assistance for materials to displaced persons to rebuild their houses, adding budgetary allocation to the state would not meet the their needs.