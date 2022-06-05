From Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

The Minister of State, Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Zubairu Dada, has facilitated the donation of food and other essential household items worth millions of naira to Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camps in four local government areas of Niger State.

Media aide to Dada, Ibrahim Aliyu, in a statement made available to Daily Sun in Abuja, said the bebeficiaries were displaced as a result of activities by bandits.

Aliyu stated that the items which were in continuation of humanitarian effort of the minister in collaboration with the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), were presented to IDPs camps in Shiroro, Rafi, Munya and Paikoro Local Government Areas of Niger State.

Presenting the items to some of the beneficiaries in Gwada IDP camp, Dada who was represented by his Special Adviser, Dr. Abdullahi Bala Isa, said the aim of the gesture was to reduce the hardship faced by the IDPs due to displacement.

Dada, while commending the IDPs for their patience, assured them of the Federal Government ‘s commitment to ending banditry and other criminal activities across the country.

“He promised to continue to provide every necessary support to them and the people in general,” Aliyu said.

The Head of Operation of the National Emergency Management Agency in charge of Niger and Kwara States, Hajiya Zainab Suleiman Sa’idu, expressed gratitude to the minister whom she said, contacted the agency for the humanitarian support.

She therefore assured the beneficiaries of justice in the distribution of the items.

Speaking on behalf of the four benefiting local government areas, the Council Secretary of Shiroro Local Government, Mr. Adamu Kefas, thanked the minister and NEMA for the gesture.

He however called on the Federal Government to deploy more security to the affected areas to curb the activities of bandits and allow the displaced persons to go back home, especially now that farming activities is commencing.

Items presented to the IDPs included bags of rice, vegetable oil, salt, seasoning, tin tomatoes, as well as detergents.

