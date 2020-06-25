Succor came the way of thousands of Internally Displaced Persons in Katsina state recently with the donation of relief materials and N5 million cash for their welfare by the Aliko Dangote Foundation (ADF).

While the relief materials comprising 10,000 pieces of sleeping mats, 10,000 cardigans and sweaters, as well as 10,000 assorted blankets were donated to the Katsina State Government, the cash was donated to the Federation of Muslim Women Associations in Nigeria (FOMWAN) to provide special support to women and children in the IDP camps, in the state. Only recently, 19 villages in three communities in Dandume, Faskari and Sabuwa Local Government Areas of Katsina state were attacked and destroyed by bandits thus rendering over 10,000 people homeless.

The representative of the ADF, Mallam Sanusi Ahmad Abdukadir, said in addition to the money, it would also provide additional support to the women in Dandume and Faskari IDP camps with sanitary products, toiletries, baby diapers, and other needs of women.

He explained that the gesture was meant to bring succor and put smiles on the faces of the IDPs, so that they could feel at home. While praying for Allah to bring an end the armed banditry in parts of the state, the Foundation Officer called for judicious distribution of the items to beneficiaries.