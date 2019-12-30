Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The federal government may have concluded plans to discontinue free distribution of relief materials to an estimated 2.4million Internally Displaced Persons in rehabilitation camps across the country.

The Commissioner, National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons(NCFRMI), Senator Basheer Mohammed gave the hints Monday after meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari in Abuja.

According to him, from first quarter of 2020, State governments will assist the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development in reintegrating the IDPs to their original settlements.

He said the strategy for the reintegration of the IDPs going forward would be to provide care, maintenance and durable solutions to the needs of the displaced, most of whom were forced out of their original communities by insurgency.

Mohammed said, “The Commission has deemed it necessary to move from the provision of relief items to care, maintenance and durable solutions that will reintegrate our persons of concern (POCs) into normal lives where they can thrive.

“We currently have 2.4million IDPs in camps and host communities across the country. Though stability has been restored in many areas that generated the IDPs, the persons of concern are unable to return home for lack of durable solutions to ensure their smooth reintegration.

“In 2020, my first point of action will be to work with state governors to return and reintegrate IDPs to their communities, it is time that they begin to live normal lives and feel the pulse of a growing Nigeria.

“Recognizing the need for education at every level and the special needs of IDPs, the National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons will build educational learning centres in all IDP camps.

“This will encourage learning in children unable to attend regular schools and those with special needs due to the trauma of displacement.”