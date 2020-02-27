The Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) at Fufore International Transit Camp, , Adamawa State yesterday, staged a protest over shortage of food supply for four months.

The camp housing more than 1500 IDPs is located near Fufore town, headquarters of Fufore Local Government Area of the state.

Malam Umar Bakura, who spoke on behalf of the IDPs, said that the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), the agency responsible for their feeding had not supplied the camp with food and other items for four months.

“For the past four months, we have not received any food from NEMA and we are about 1,500 IDPs living in the camp and mostly from Bama, Gwoza and Ganboru all from Borno State. We also have children, elderly people and orphans who are living with us in the camp,” Bakura said.

He said the leaders of the IDPs had met with the NEMA officials over the situation but nothing has changed.

Bakura, who expressed concerns with the situation added that the IDPs were starving to death due to shortage of food.

He said, already there were cases of malnutrition affecting many children in the camp and appealed to the relevant authorities to intervene.

“President Muhammadu Buhari should intervene and evacuate us back to our respective local government areas in Borno State.”

NEMA’s Operational Officer in charge of Adamawa and Taraba states, Midala Anuhu, said the agency was aware of the IDPs’ plights..

“The Agency is aware about the situation, however; it was last December 2019, we provided them with food. We have forwarded their case to our headquarters in Abuja and we are still waiting for the approval. Any time we are given directive from the top to supply the food we will do so, because we have food in our stores in Yola,” Anuhu said.