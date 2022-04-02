By Zika Bobby

Federal Commissioner, National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs), Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, has called for strategic collaboration with relevant agencies in giving the displaced a chance to better life

Addressing newsmen in Lagos, Sulaiman-Ibrahim called for strategic partnerships and collaboration to train 10,000 IDPs in four different locations across the country, adding that the commission would intervene properly to streamline migration patterns in the country by joining efforts with relevant agencies in driving a true collaborative partnership.

According to her, the first phase of the resettlement cities for the sustainable rehabilitation, reintegration and resettlement of all persons of concern is targeted at the initial four states of Borno, Katsina, Edo and Zamfara, each city with 400 houses, a primary healthcare centre, educational learning centre, skills acquisition centre, recreational area and a solar powered borehole.

“Construction has reached an average of 80 per cent completion stage for Borno and Katsina projects, and 75 per cent for Kano project. The commission has also begun Phase 2 of the project with the ground-breaking of Zamfara, Nasarawa and Edo states and construction has started earnestly,” she said.

She stated that in the areas of strategic partnership and resource mobilisation, the commission would partner with government agencies and all MDAs to lift over 100 million people out of poverty to align with the Federal Government initiative to make them proficient in their various careers as entrepreneurs.

According to her, the templates require deploying huge resources to help the commission to strengthen favourable scorecards. “We have to be intentional in our developmental strategies to build momentum and expand our scope with tailored approach and proper coordination. The IDPs are domiciled in the states and not within the Federal Government. This is a humanitarian crisis that requires working with the state governors and this requires huge deployment of resources to help tackle the issues in the IDPs, eroded by natural disasters, vulnerabilities, desertification, flood and forced migration patterns,” she said.