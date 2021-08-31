The timely intervention of former President of Nigeria Para Powerlifting Federation (NPPF), Queen Idris ensured that Bose Omolayo won a gold medal at the ongoing Tokyo Paralympics Games.

Queen Idris who is a special guest of the World Para Powerlifting Federation promised to give Omolayo 500 dollars if she delivered a gold medal at the Games.

Idris said the morale of Omolayo was low before she participated in her weight class, adding that she had to cheer her up with her local dialect.

She said, “I am in Tokyo for the Paralympics Games on a special invitation from the World Para Powerlifting Federation. They knew the role I played when I was President of Nigeria Para Powerlifting Federation.”

