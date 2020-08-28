Last Saturday, Isoko Development Union (IDU), Lagos chapter, friends, relatives, family members, organisations and churches gathered to attend the wake for the late Chief Joseph Iboma at his residence in Lagos.

First vice president, IDU, Lagos, Chief Steve Ageh, said, the programme has brought mixed feelings to him and a lot of people.

“I knew him as a young boy and I will describe him as the Bill Clinton of Isoko Kingdom. He was a crowd puller, bridge builder and the Isoko community will greatly miss him. He has mediated in a lot of crises in the region. He was a man of wisdom and will continue to live in the hearts of all he left behind. The vacuum created cannot be filled. He held so many positions in various organisations and ensured that there was peace everywhere he was.”

President, IDU, Lagos Women’s Wing, Mrs. Nwaru Mary, also recalled that the late Iboma was a former president of the association.

According to her, he was a man of peace who did not like trouble, “He always met the group’s needs and also gave advise on what we should do.”

Patron of the Lagos chapter, Chief Paul John Odhomor, added that Iboma was a great man, “he was a just man in all his dealings, open-minded and open-hearted. He was a man with self-confidence who had absolute confidence in himself and in people. He was very good in managing crises. He was a peaceful man. He stooped low to relate with people and the Isoko community will miss him.”