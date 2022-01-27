By Lukman Olabiyi

Lagos State Magistrates’ Court, Yaba Chief Magistrate’s Court, yesterday , ordered the remand of one of the leader of National Union of Roads Transport Worker (NURTW) in Lagos Island, Alhaji Azeez Adekunle Lawal, a.k.a. Kunle Poly, and two others, in the facility of the Nigeria Police Zonal Monitoring Unit, Zone 2 Headquarters, Onikan-Lagos, for 30 days, over last Thursday’s Idumota mayhem.

Others ordered to be remanded alongside Kunle Poly, are: Prince Idowu Onikoyi Johnson and Agboola Akeem Kosoko.

Chief Magistrate Linda Balogun, made the remand order of the three, after their application for remand was moved by Morufu Animashaun.

In urging the court to remand the three, Animashaun, told the court that the application is pursuant to section 264(1), (2), (3), (4) and (6) of the Administration of Criminal Justice Law of Lagos State, 2021 (as amended); Section 4 and 10 of the Police Act, 2020, and sections 6(c), 35(1)(C)(5) and (7)(a) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 199 (as amended).

Animashaun told the court that the application sought for, is to enable the police conclude investigation of a case OF threat to life and property, violence, cultism, mayhem, conduct likely to cause breach of peace, unlawful possession of firearms, conspiracy and murder against the three men.

Animashaun supported the remand application with an affidavit of 14 paragraphs, deposed to by inspector Monday Ohion.

Chief Magistrate Balogun, after listened to the submission of Barrister Animashaun, held that: “I have listened to the submission of the counsel, as well as perused the application for remand and the attached affidavit.

“I found merit in the application and it is accordingly granted. The three defendants are to be remanded in facility of the Nigeria Police Zonal Monitoring Unit, Zone 2 Headquarters, Onikan-Lagos, for the next 30 days, to enable to police conclude investigation”.