The Nigerian Army said an improvised-explosive device (IED), allegedly planted by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), has exploded, inflicting injuries on the militants.

The army said the explosion caused severe injuries to two members of the proscribed group.

In a statement, yesterday, Army spokesman, Onyema Nwachukwu, said the incident occurred along Eke Ututu-Orsu road in Orsu Local Government Area (LGA) of Imo, on Wednesday.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

He alleged that members of the group had, on several occasions, planted IEDs along patrol routes in a bid to harm troops.

He said the IPOB members were injured while they were trying to evade the army’s offensive in the Orlu area.

“The dissidents inadvertently stepped on the IED which they had earlier planted along several routes in Orlu, Orsu local government area, while they were attempting to evade troops’ onslaught against terrorists in the area.

“The outlawed group has severally planted IEDs along troops’ patrol routes in a failed effort to bring harm to the troops.

“We urge all peace loving people of the South East to, please, inform troops of possible areas where these explosives have been buried for proper evacuation and disposal,” he said.

Partner with me, let's get you making N500K to N500K a month! Skills open the doors to financial opportunities Click here to learn it .