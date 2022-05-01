By Omoniyi Salaudeen

The Ijaw Elders Forum (IEF) has condoled with the family of the late Alabo Tonye Graham-Douglas as well as the government of Rivers State over the passing of a great Ijaw Icon, Chief Alabo Tonye Graham-Douglas.

In a statement signed by its Chairman, Chief Bukazi Etete, the Forum described Graham-Douglas as a nation builder and elder statesman who strived for the emancipation of the Ijaw people in Nigeria.

While praying God to comfort the family and other loved ones for the irreparable loss, the group said “he will be greatly missed for his candour and amiable disposition to issues of nation building.”

While alive, Douglas had served in several ministries, including Aviation, Tourism, Labour and Productivity as well as Youths, Sports and Culture at different times.