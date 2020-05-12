IELTS has launched IELTS Indicator, an online English language test for students not able to attend an IELTS test centre due to the Covid-19 related restrictions.

IELTS Indicator will assess a student’s English language skills in Listening, Reading, Writing and Speaking in a timed, online test from the comfort of their home.

Ensuring the test focuses on real-life conversation skills, students will conduct their speaking test face to face with a trained IELTS Examiner via video call.

IELTS Indicator content has been developed using the same high-quality standards as for all IELTS tests and has the same format and timing as the in-person IELTS. Tests will be marked by official IELTS Examiners.

Christine Nuttall, Managing Director IELTS at Cambridge Assessment English, said “IELTS Indicator will help both students and education providers during this period of disruption.

“We know that many students have been affected globally by the suspension of in-person testing, with their international education aspirations delayed by Covid-19,” Ms Nuttall said.

“In response to this, the IELTS Partners have developed a test that retains the quality and accuracy of IELTS to give education providers a clear indication of an applicant’s English language skills.” she said.

“While it is not intended to replace IELTS, education institutions will be able to use IELTS Indicator results to help assess students’ applications during this period of suspended in-person testing.

“We recognise that this is a difficult time and we want to ensure that education providers are still able to progress students’ applications. IELTS Indicator will provide an interim measure.

“Once test centres are able to re-open we will work to offer IELTS testing as soon as possible and have programs in place to help address additional demand,” she said.

The Indicator test will be available in selected locations where it is not currently possible to deliver in-person IELTS testing.

The IELTS Indicator test will be delivered online once a week at a fixed time.

Bookings are open for registration now.

To learn more about IELTS Indicator, please visit www.ieltsindicator.com

About IELTS

The International English Language Testing System (IELTS) is the world’s most popular English language proficiency test. Over 10,000 organisations trust IELTS as a secure and reliable indicator of an individual’s ability to communicate in English for education, immigration and professional accreditation. IELTS is jointly owned by British Council, IDP: IELTS Australia and Cambridge Assessment English.

British Council is the UK’s international organisation for education and cultural relations. Dedicated to building trust through the exchange of knowledge, British Council is represented in over 100 countries.

IDP: IELTS Australia is a subsidiary of IDP Education – a world leader in international education offering student placement in Australia, Ireland, United States, Canada, New Zealand and United Kingdom. IDP: IELTS Australia manages a network of IELTS test centres in over 60 countries.

Cambridge Assessment English is the world’s leading provider of exams for English learners. These exams are taken by more than 5 million people in 140 countries annually.

