Former Minister of Aviation, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode has lampooned Pastor Chris Okotie of Household of God Church, Lagos, over the latter’s description of the late Prophet TB Joshua as Wizard of Endor.

In a lengthy post on Friday, Fani Kayode wrote:

“Africans do not celebrate great men. They rather take delight in celebrating mediocre men. Africans happily destroy great men and if possible look for their mistakes to nail them. So sad that they destroyed Prophet T.B. Joshua on a daily basis. Finally he has left them and what he was doing, they can’t do! Evil continent!”- Prophet (Dr.) Emmanuel Badu Kobi, Glorious Wave Church International, Accra, Ghana, 10th June, 2021.” Prophet Emmanuel Kobi has spoken the truth and he has spoken for millions. I commend his courage. Sadly Pastor Kris Okotie of Household of God Church International has taken another course and confirmed Kobi’s concerns about the nature of the African. Whilst the rest of the world is busy mourning Prophet Temitope Balogun Joshua of the Synagogue of All Nations (SCOAN) and celebrating his outstanding ministry and legacy, he has chosen to slander him in the most grievous manner even whilst his body still remains in the mortuary!

He has said the most uncharitable and unprintable things about the Prophet, which I refuse to repeat here. I am always reluctant to join issues publicly with men and women of God but Okotie’s insults on my friend and brother, who is no longer here to defend himself, are so grave and damaging that they cannot go unanswered.

My response to him is as follows.

I have always had so much respect and affection for you right from the days that we were at the Nigerian Law School in 1985. Your life and ministry, including the beautiful songs you used to sing, fascinated and inspired me.

However with your foul-mouthed and vicious assault and utterly inexplicable, irresponsible and unprovoked attack on the person of TB Joshua, all that has gone with the wind. Today I have nothing but contempt, scorn and disdain for you and, simply put, I loathe and despise you. To borrow our President’s words, I will now talk to you in the language that you can understand. You mock my brother in death yet you appear to have forgotten that death comes to us all. It is only a matter of time. Evidently you have no respect for yourself and no fear of the Living God whom you claim to serve.

Even if you never liked TB Joshua or you had reason to suspect that his source of power was questionable, couldn’t you have just kept your mouth shut and let those of us that believed in him, loved him and respected him mourn him in peace? You seek to vilify and shame the memory of a humble, gentle, decent and kind soul who was a million times the man and servant of God that you are or could ever be and who has just gone to meet his maker. You insult the memory of a man who was a great inspiration and source of strength to millions of God-fearing and decent people from all over the world and you have sought to dishonour and discredit his ministry, his memory, his family, his friends and his legacy. God will surely punish you for this. Worse of all is the fact that you are a coward who, as is characteristic of all cowards, waited until he died and was no longer around to defend himself before you opened your dirty little mouth to insult him. You call him the wizard of Endor but if anybody is a wizard it is you. If anyone is a magician it is you. If anyone is a dark force and wicked soul that indulges in necromancy and devil worship, it is you. If anyone is a follower of Satan, it is you. If anyone is a fake Pastor and false Prophet, it is you.

The more you attempt to dishonour a man like TBJ and bring sorrow to his wife, children, admirers, followers and Church members all over the world the more God will cause you to suffer failure and sorrow and to shed tears. There are millions of us that love this great son of the South West and indeed Nigeria even though we are not even members of his church. We admire him and stand by him even in death. You are not fit to lick his shoes or to clean his posterior. I advise you to respect yourself and respect the office and calling which you claim to have. I counsel you to set aside your hate-filled and envy-fuelled obsession with this great man and leave him alone.

You are meant to be a man of God who prays for and helps to heal the wounds of those who have suffered the loss of loved ones.