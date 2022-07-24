From David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi

First Republic Aviation Minister, Chief Mbazulike Amechi has warned that nothing untoward should happen to Presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Mr Peter Obi ahead of the 2023 general elections.

The elderstatesman who threw his weight behind Obi’s candidacy and his running mate, Datti Baba Ahmed said Nigeria’s current situation would worsen if anything happens to Obi.

Amechi was reacting to general acceptability Obi had started to enjoy soon after he dumped the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), to join the Labour Party, (LP) as its flagbearer, a move he said had sent jitters to the camp of his rivals.

He said: “I don’t think it was just an accident that Peter Obi emerged. I think it was God’s way. If anything happens to him, it would worsen the situation in Nigeria and the problems may degenerate to something none can imagine.

“If they’re afraid of Obi who is just a beginner, why should they not be eternally afraid? Peter Obi is the only governor who left office and nobody asked him any question.

“He didn’t know the office of EFCC, ICPC or DSS because of his clean records. The man who succeeded him wanted to leave the country two hours he handed over, meaning he wanted to sneak away.

“Many other Governors who left office have been arrested and charged to court but they ran into Senate or APC as party and today their cases are closed. That’s the kind of rotten country you have. Yet people are suffering, and may continue to suffer.

“I don’t think God created us to continue to suffer. The 2023 election is an opportunity He has provided for us to right the wrongs. You will see how the whole world will embrace Nigeria, if Peter Obi wins the election and all the criminals and looters will melt away to Dubai.”