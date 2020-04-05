Nkechi Chima

Veteran actress, Ronnie Dikko has been interpreting roles for decades. Most Nigerians will remember the part she played in Family Circle, a popular television series that made waves in the ‘90s.

Acting as the wife of Nobert Young, Ronnie delivered her role excellently in the TV drama that showcased the day-to-day struggles of an average family and how they coped with the different challenges of urban life.

In this interview, the thespian reveals reason she switched her interest from acting to business. She also talks about her willingness to return to set, and why she got married late. Enjoy it.

As an actress, you’ve been missing in action; what have you been doing?

I am into renovation and partial building of houses in Lagos and other states in Nigeria. As a company, we try to convert and modernise houses, which also includes interior decoration.

Why have you been missing on the screen?

For some people, the older they get, the more they are in high demand, while it doesn’t work the same way for others. Though, it’s not the case with me. Truthfully, I’m focusing more on my other business instead of acting, but I hope to be more involved in acting. Honestly, at the time I diversified, the money I got in acting was not fulfilling and commensurate with the effort committed. I must commend the Actors Guild of Nigeria for making me the Senior Personal Assistant to the President on Sexual Harassment.

Which was the last programme you featured before you went on break?

I featured in a movie, Forbidden, which was aired on Africa Magic.

Are you not missing set?

I don’t miss acting badly because God has blessed me in an industry where I would say that I’m fulfilled. So, I am not really missing set, but whenever I’m on set, it makes me happy.

How long have you been in the movie industry?

It’s been a long time, since the time of Family Circle. It’s a very long time. Though, I started my company, Ronnie D and Associates where we produced programmes, while Family Circle was in 1998. I get impressed when fans recognise my appearance on Family Circle and call me Nobert Young’s wife, from the television series.

Are you satisfied with the present state of the movie industry?

Yes! It’s a new Nigerian movie era. We are getting recognitions all over the world, people are identifying with our culture; the clothes we wear, the food we eat and our architectural designs. However, our films are projecting Nigeria to the world positively.

How would you rate the movie industry now and then?

There is a great improvement; now they have quality scripts. Foreign producers are interested in partnering with our local producers. Our acting skills have also improved.

Do you have any plan of producing a movie?

Yes. Though, I produced ‘Ojuda’, a Yoruba movie in the early ‘90s, I intend to produce more movies soon.

How would you advise young ones in the industry?

If you are an actor, try to interpret your script very well so as to excel in the industry. As an actor, you should see yourself as an ambassador and live a life worthy of emulation.

If you get a script now, would you jump at it?

Yes. As an actress, you will always feel happy depicting roles, to the admiration of your fans.

What’s your ideal man?

God has blessed me with my ideal man. It’s good to wait for God’s time. It got to a stage that I stopped blaming people for telling me ‘you no dey marry’ because in Africa it’s expected for every woman to get married. I believe that delay is not denial, if you know the God you serve.

How did you cope with people’s reactions to your marital status then?

Whenever they talked to me concerning marriage, I used to tell them God is in control, because I believe there is somebody for you somewhere. It takes the grace of God to find your life partner, so you have to pray and wait for God to connect you spiritually and physically. However, the society is not helping matters, but you don’t have to give up because they are not your creator. Honestly, the pressure can be overwhelming, especially when your biological clock is ticking away, it takes great faith to wait and pray. It is not easy to close your ears to everything people say concerning you, but you have to encourage yourself to be happy. After all, it’s not every married person that is happy, some stay in the marriage because of the children. However, marriage is not a do or die affair, but it’s just necessary to share your life with a true friend not an enemy in disguise. So, it’s your choice to pray and wait for the right person.

So, have you found that special person?

I thank God for giving me a true friend and a family.

When did you get married?

I got married last year. My husband hails from Ekiti State while I come from Edo State.

How did you feel finding a man after all these years of being single?

I give glory to God. I feel there is need to have someone to spend your time with, especially when you are getting old. So, l am happy I have someone to spend my old age with (laughter).

How old are you?

I am in my early 50s.

What is your advice to single ladies believing God for husband?

I want to tell them never to doubt God or the efficacy of prayers. If God can give me a husband, they should be hopeful. There are classes of men, so it’s important to look before you leap.