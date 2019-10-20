I gave Jasmine a warning look but she was unperturbed. Leaning over the table she whispered conspiratorially, “For goodness sake Tobs loosen up! A few drinks and dancing will do you not harm you.” I wasn’t going to have any of that, Jasmine is a grown woman she is free to do whatever she wants but me I had no intention of going anywhere with this man.

She kept persuading me which was really quite irritating and wearing on the nerves until I gave in. I had lost my appetite by the time the food arrived; I asked them to pack it up for me. I hate wastage. It doesn’t matter if I am home or outside, my belief is, you are fortunate to be able to afford or have a friend who can spend their hard earned money for you.

It is even more disrespectful to God who provided when many others are starving. “Tobs shall we?” the twerp was back by our table. We went to a karaoke club and the atmosphere was engulfed in clouds of honey scented shisha smoke.

It appeared everyone in the club was smoking it. Is that thing legal? I instantly disliked the place as soon as we walked in, after that, things just went downhill. Temi tried to please and impress me but it just wasn’t working.

His friends were worse, one tried to grope me under the table and I conveniently spilled the glass of cold expensive wine I was drinking on his lap, of course I apologised profusely. Serves him right! How dare he make such assumptions about me? He had asked for a dance earlier and I had politely refused because I had seen the bulge in his pants.

I do not get it, why are some men so out of control? Now, he dared to try and grope me? This should teach him a lesson I thought with a satisfied smirk. Temi sauntered over and sat next to me. “Seriously Tobs, cut me some slack, I am trying here,” Temi said staring earnestly into my eyes. “But why are you trying?” I asked baffled.

Why on earth was he trying to please me? I felt nothing for Temi, as far as I am concerned whatever we had was long dead and buried with the ashes of his betrayal. “Tobs, you must know I want you back in my life,” the fool said. “You must be kidding me, right? This must be some twisted dirty game, right?” I asked in astonishment. “Dirty game? Tobs are you trivialising my feelings?” Temi asked actually having the audacity to look hurt. This guy is incorrigible, I thought. “What on earth gave you the impression NO the right to hold such a thought as a beacon of hope for your unsolicited attention?” I asked in quiet anger. “Tobs can you not forgive me for the past?” Temi asked looking solemnly into my eyes. “Forgiveness has nothing to do with it!” I exclaimed in frustration. “You are married and a father of 3! Or have you conveniently forgotten that? Why on earth are you hounding me?’ I asked in disgust. “I cannot stop thinking about you no matter how hard I try,” Temi said soberly. “It’s too late now to cry over spilled milk,” I said quietly suddenly feeling pity for him. I do not understand why men do not look properly before leaping and when the deed is done they start having regrets.

The truth is there is no way I will subject myself to an affair with a married man even one who used to have me in his corner. I would have gladly given my arm and leg if that will make him happy but no he wanted to eat his cake and have it and now he doesn’t want to live with the consequences of his action.

Too bad and too late he must learn to live with the repercussion of his decision. I am no man’s side chick. I have just one advice for men, if God has blessed you with a God fearing girl, who loves you unconditionally, count yourself blessed and keep your zipper up!