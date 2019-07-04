“If gold rusts” mused the parson, in Geoffrey Chaucer’s prologue to Canterbury Tales, “what would the iron do?” He was referring to the disturbing moral laxity of the Catholic England of the Mid-Ages, especially among top church members and the general society, and the imperative for priests to be above board. That comment may indeed be suitable for the recent revelations about people on the pulpit whose conducts have proven to be below expectations in the reckoning of the society.

There have been scores of cases that make good meal for the media, given that society snaps up such stories with relish. There have, indeed, been despicable acts, some of which are nauseating. The other day, a certain David Onyekachuwku, 48, of Mountain of Fire and Miracles Church, was alleged to have had carnal knowledge of a 16-year-old, which resulted in pregnancy. Although initial reports stated that he was a ‘pastor’ in the church, the regional overseer of the church in Gwarimpa Region, Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, where the incident happened, said David was a ‘worker’ as against a pastor. He said the man had been suspended from the branch. The church came clean, and did not do any cover-up on the matter. There was also the case of a priest who taught at the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, whose attempt to sexually harass one of his students went viral consequent upon her recording their phone conversation. The man lost his job.

His is one of the now seemingly countless cases of such acts coming to light. The latest being the case of Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo of Commonwealth of Zion Assembly (COZA). An alleged 20-year-old sexual assault seems to have now caught up with the pastor. Busola Dakolo said the pastor sexually abused her 20 years ago. She lost her virginity to him and she has lived with that hurt for that long. The power of social media, the type that caused the Arab Spring, culminating in riots that took out Hosni Mubarak, the President of Egypt, and Muammar Gaddafi of Libya, came to play on the matter.

The Busola video in Nigeria sparked off protests in the Abuja and Lagos branches of Fatoyinbo’s church. He has stepped down as leader of the church to allow for full investigation of the allegation. I understand his action was on the advice of senior pastors and overseers, who said he should do so until the truth is unrivaled. I have watched the video and would insist that those passing comments on the social media should watch the video before throwing stones at anybody. I am inclined to believe that Busola’s revelation was not far from the truth. You need to watch the video to come to a personal verdict on this matter. However, there is a lot to be said about why this came 20 years after the act. She tried to explain it but it did not sink because Fatoyinbo had allegedly asked for her forgiveness. Her story is deep, and it was too detailed to have been forged. But why go to town when you had allegedly forgiven him? She said stories had been spread about her when her husband, Timi Dakolo, a popular singer, wrote a book or released a song.

Those who have gone through this say it is the hardest thing to divulge. Chude Jideonwu, who conducted the interview, said there were indications that Fatoyinbo may have persisted in abusing more females. I have also read a response from the church where the pastor denied, and insinuated that more lies may come up against him. Such ‘lies’ may be rooted in the interviewer’s said research. Society pours such stigma on people with such stories that they would rather go to their graves with the secret and consequent hurt than make such revelations. If Busola did not have her husband’s nod, she would not have gone to town with the disclosure.

It is critical for everyone to note that ‘men of God’ are first men and should first be seen as such. They are not infallible. Those who know me may avert their minds to the fact that I am a priest in the Anglican Communion, and may be tilting my intervention towards defending someone in the pulpit. I have no such intention because the power to judge does not lie with me. I believe that the pastor may come out a better person on account of this ordeal. They should not hang Busola Dakolo, but they should thank her for leading the pastor to go through a healing process. He will hurt for now but he will heal later. Those who love him should show it now. He needs all the support and help he can get.

I have read a top female pastor who said Busola’s accusation is nothing new in the church, just that it is a closely guarded ‘mafia’ operation. Perhaps Fatoyinbo’s case would mark the start of a process of healing for those involved in this malfeasance. This is no time to hang Fatoyinbo. It is a time to let him heal, and come to true repentance.

I have also heard that women throw themselves at pastors, and Fatoyinbo is debonair and handsome, but he ought to develop a defence for himself. I know pastors who would not see women for counselling sessions except their wives or another top woman in the church is present. I understand Pastor Paul Adefarasin would not see any lady for counselling if his wife is not there. It is a defence mechanism that I recommend for men of God whose weakness manifests in that area.

There may be some loose ends in Busola’s story, which, for me, makes no remarkable difference. I plead with those who have raised their stone to hit Fatoyinbo to bring them down. He should heal. Busola may have spoken out after many years, to avenge some lies against her, but Fatoyinbo would be the greatest beneficiary if he handles it well, and if society lets him heal. However, he should have the courage to own up, if he erred. My respect for American preacher and politician, Reverend Jesse Jackson, soared when he owned up to an out-of-wedlock daughter and pleaded for forgiveness. If Fatoyinbo refuses to own up to this, if it is true, then he would have damaged himself eternally. Truly, gold should not rust.