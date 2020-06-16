Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Yekini Nabena, has responded to comments made by Rivers State Governor regarding the ruling party having ‘killed’ the Nigerian Governors’ Forum (NGF).

Governor Wike had on Monday in Port Harcourt described the NGF as ‘a toothless bulldog’, suggesting that that the APC-led federal government had destroyed the Forum, saying that the body lost its strength after the ruling party came into power in 2015.

Responding, however, to the governor’s comment, the APC deputy spokesperson said that the Governors’ Forum is alive and well under the leadership of its chairman, Ekiti State Governor Kayode Fayemi.

‘Does Governor Wike think Nigerians can forget in a hurry the major role he, as a PDP minister, played when the then Rivers State Governor, Rotimi Amaechi, scored 19 votes, but former Plateau State governor, Jonah Jang, who scored 16 votes was recognised as Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum?

‘Governor Wike also needs to be reminded of the major role he played as a foot soldier who engineered the banning of the then Bayelsa State Governor, Timipre Sylva, from participating in the PDP governorship primary election scheduled in 2011.

‘If the Nigeria Governors’ Forum has been “killed”, as Wike states, it is clear who the killer and grave digger is,” Nabena stated.