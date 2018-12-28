• If I had my way, all indicted rapists and paedophiles would be relieved of their ‘weapons of mass destruction.’ Since some elements in society have taken it upon themselves to wage war on women’s bodies with all the biological and non-biological weapons at their disposal, the least we can do is engage in a process of ‘disarmament.’ • If I had my way, every school would have a sex offenders register. If there is a reported case of sexual assault or harassment by a teacher, it means there was no due diligence in the hiring of such teachers. School authorities should be held accountable for violations against female students. There should be no such thing as, ‘We are not surprised Mr. James has assaulted a female student in Lagos, that is how he impregnated a girl in a school in Warri.’ • If I had my way, History would be taught right from nursery school. I would set up a National Academy of Historians, with a view to training and encouraging a new generation of historians, and I would lure retired History professors out of retirement for them to run it. I would also put out a special appeal, backed with serious resources, to all the African historians comfortably ensconced in Ivy League universities in the United States and Europe. • If I had my way, I would launch a National Storytelling Competition. This would enable us share our unique gifts of imagination and creativity with the rest of the world, and would serve as a strong mentoring tool for young people. Stories such as, ‘How Jaiye spent two days on a tree hiding from police,’ ‘How David died and Simon took his place’ and ‘How a snake swallowed money in a safe,’ are sure to win top prizes.

• If I had my way, mental health assessments would be compulsory for all public officers. The reasons for this should be obvious. • If I had my way, all our children would pay for their own wedding. You want to get married? Great! Just give me the date and venue, I will show up. No, I am not paying for the hall, engagement, food, drinks, musician, aso-ebi and flowers. It is your wedding, not mine. • If I had my way, there would be no churches or mosques in residential areas. Any religious establishments flouting this regulation will be charged with noise pollution. And we would need to revisit the issue of paying taxes by religious bodies. • If I had my way, every public building would have wheel-chair access. Any building found not to have this would pay a heavy fine, and there would be a motivated task force moving around to ensure compliance. • If I had my way, everyone responsible for designing forms for the public to fill (immigration, applications and so on) should go through further training to make them more sensitive. Such forms were designed for societies with names such as Fox, Smith or Kent. Not for places where we have names such as Oguguamakwa, Agbongiasedeh and Magbagbeoluwa. • If I had my way, there would be a National Running Day, during which there would be competitions and prizes at unit, ward, local government and state level. The prizes would be so attractive that, all year round, people young and old would keep fit and practice. The result? A healthier populace less likely to suffer from sudden deaths and a decline in the number of old women persecuted for witchcraft.