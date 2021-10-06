From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom has said if given the opportunity, he would not hesitate to appoint Terver Akase as his Chief Press Secretary again and again.

The Governor who stated this on Wednesday expressed satisfaction with the way and manner his former image maker handled his media affairs for six unbroken years that he served him.

He however noted that he had to let Akase go so that he can pursue his political ambition into higher office as Governor of Benue come 2023.

Ortom however urged all those who are seeking political offices to go about their consultations and campaigns with decorum and all sense of responsibility stressing that policies should not be a do or die affair.

He assured that he would continue to maintain his personal relationships with all his former appointees but added that he would not interfer in the process that would see to the emergence of candidates of the PDP in the state.

Responding, Akase who is also seeking to contest for the number one job of the state in 2023 thanked the Governor for giving him the opportunity to serve in his government.

