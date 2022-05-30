Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State and Chairman, South East Governor’s Forum, yesterday, boasted that if he clinches the APC presidential ticket, he would defeat Atiku before 12 noon on election day.

The frontline presidential aspirant in the South East zone stated this when the national leadership of the Nigeria Union of Journalists and National Association of Women Journalists, (NAWOJ) visited him at the new Presidential lodge, Government House, Abakaliki.

Umahi, who was not happy with the show of financial recklessness exhibited by some presidential aspirants of the PDP, during their primary election in Abuja, added that if he was President Buhari, he would not hesitate to arrest the aspirants.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

“Assuming I was the president, I would have impounded those vehicles in Abuja and arrested the aspirants behind them. I weep for this country.”

He re-emphasised that he left PDP because the South East was marginalised under the reign of the PDP, adding that the achievements he has so far recorded under the APC administration remains unbeatable and indelible.

He called on Nigerians to cast their votes for leaders with enviable pedigree and antecedents rather than those with no vision to transform the country.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

Breaking!!! Earn up to N2 - N3 million monthly GUARANTEED (all paid in US Dollars). No training or refereal required. Do business with top USA companies like Amazon, Tesla, Facebook, IBM, Netflix, Zoom, etc. Learn more .

On Biafra, Umahi insisted that Ebonyi State would never be part of the new Biafra, because the state has over the years suffered marginalisation in the hands of other South Eastern States.

He applauded President Buhari for his enormous support to the growth and development of the state.

Premature Ejaculation & "Small Joystick" Resolved in 7Days... Click Here For Details .

The governor, who charged media practitioners to partner his administration in every sector advised them to stay away from any action that is capable of putting the media community in a bad light.

Earlier, National President of NUJ, Chris Ishiguzo assured the governor of the cooperation of the media even as he commended him for advancing the cause of development in the state.

Partner with me, let's get you making N500K to N500K a month! Skills open the doors to financial opportunities Click here to learn it .