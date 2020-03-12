Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday has said that problems confronting Nigeria are surmountable if all Nigerians put in their best.

Buhari stated this at Argungu town during the Agriculture shows in the ongoing 2020 international Argungu Fishing Festival.

The President who noted that the returned of the festival after 11 years it’s has gone underground and the gathering of people to celebrate the fiesta shown the remarkable achievements of Federal Government had recorded in the restoration of security.

He said:” When we Nigerians put in our best, we can solve our problems. The returned of this festival which is part of our achievement to ensure security across the country”.

President Buhari also with the result of anchor borrowers programme in Kebbi state, it’s has shown that Nigerians could grown what they will eat stressed that his administration would continue to support farmers with soft credits and other incentives.

The President who noted that he was proud of the local farmers, promised that the federal government would continue to support cultural festival such as Argungu Fishing Festival to unite and promote heritage of the people.

In his remarks, Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu linked the celebration of Argungu Fishing Festival to efforts of President Muhammadu Buhari on security stressed that for the past ten years, the festival was suspended due to insecurity.

He commended the Federal Government for supporting Rice farmers in the state,stressed that,the efforts have resulted into the springing up of many Rice Mills in the state and creation of jobs.

Bagudu who described the borders closure as measure to ensure the nation are self sufficient in food security, noted that, European countries have ordered stoppage of importation of rice to help other nations have food security.

Earlier, the Emir of Argungu,Alhaji Samaila Muhammadu Mera in his remark, commended the Federal Government for the closure of border and at urged President Muhammadu Buhari to sustain the tempo.

Mera appealed to the Federal Government extend the agriculture subsidy to fishing just like the government did to Rice farming through anchor borrowers .

The Emir,recalled that the Argungu fishing festival which started over 80 years ago, between Emir of Argungu and Sultan Hassan Dan Mu’azu has continue in promoting friendship, unity and brotherhood among others.

Few of the dignitaries at the ceremony including Jigawa state Governor, Alhaji Abubakar Badaru,Senate Leader,Senator Yahyah Abdullahi,Senator Adamu Muhammadu Aleiro,Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Muhammed,Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami and other Emirs across Nigeria.