By Zika Bobby

The Onne Port Area II Command of the Nigerian Customs Service Controller, Auwal Mohammed said for the Federal Government to achieve a 100 % revenue collection, there is should be no room for compromise.

In this interview, the Onne Customs boss spoke on the command’s improved revenue collection and how it has been able to tackle smuggling.

What is your assessment of your command’s first quarter performance in 2021 since you started the year as Area Controller here?

I don’t like assessing myself or blowing my trumpet but I like it when the outcome of my actions speak for me. If I tell you I have done very little or so much, it should be on the basis of the results on ground.

On this note, I will want us to look at the results from different angles. For revenue,we have been able to collect N38, 877,314,286.12.

The collected figure for January to March 2021 is 69.4 percent higher than the N22,950,780,163.43 collected between January and March 2020.

Like I said earlier, I prefer looking at outcomes, not just seeking to dwell on achievements. By my training, orientation and as a matter of imbibed character, I like improving on any achievement I meet on the ground.

During my maiden interaction with the media, when I newly took over, I did say that I inherited a very organised command. This therefore places the need for deeper planning and proper reorganisation, not just to sustain what one met on ground but to improve on it.

This improvement was deliberately pursued on a daily, weekly and monthly basis because I kept my eyes on the goal of going higher in revenue collection, trade facilitation, suppression of smuggling and maximising benefits inherent in robust stakeholders engagement.

A breakdown of the 2021 monthly collections shows so far that N12, 123, 024, 011.82 for January; N12, 760, 546, 062.07 for February and N13, 984, 744, 212.23 for March . All three monthly collections for this year has so far surpassed those of the first three months of 2020 with remarkable differences. Collections made in the first three months of last year were slightly above N7 billion monthly for January, February and March 2020.

In accordance with the directive of the Comptroller General of Customs, Col. Hameed Ali, retired, I read the riot act upon resumption that there will always be zero tolerance for smuggling and duty evasion.

I had warned that the full weight of the law will be visited on perpetrators of such infractions through seizures and possible arrests of persons suspected to have committed such acts.

On anti-smuggling , within the first quarter we recorded a total of 12 seizure with a cummulative duty paid of N4, 120, 882, 608.03

The seizures comprises of 2 units of Used Mitsubishi buses; 210 bales of second hand clothing ; 1,435 pcs of used tyres ;Used engine gear box and auto spare parts ;310 pallets of laser ketchup and 20 bales of fabrics.

A month by month breakdown of the seizures indicates that 4 seizures were made in January which includes 3 containers and 2 suspects with duty paid value of N85, 987, 936.05 .

In February, the command made 3 seizures involving 4 containers with total duty paid value of N45,527,836.00 while in March 2021 it made 5 seizures involving 7 containers with duty paid value of N3,989,366,808.89.

Let me take you through some of our seizures for you to see the desperate moves by smugglers and how we are curbing their criminal acts through diligent physical examination.

I have always emphasised on due process and full adherence to the rule of law without compromise in favour of anyone.

We have a container that was declared to be carrying used flanges but on physical examination, what was revealed was beyond used flanges. The used flanges were only used to conceal cartons of retail vegetable oil.

The importation of vegetable oil is prohibited in this country. It is clearly stated in Article 4 of the import prohibition list that vegetable oil in kegs or retail packs are not allowed. It is only in bulk, and must be through a certified importer who has been given approval.

There are also soaps, along with the vegetable oil. You can just imagine that vegetable oil is edible while soap is not, but because of their nefarious nature and to deceive the customs and other agencies from properly doing their jobs, they have declared flanges. What we can see in the container are vegetable oil, cartons of Eva soap and bags of rice.

We will not relent on our effort to carry out hundred percent physical examination. And if they move a step, we will move four steps ahead of them. I am advising citizens and every intending importer of prohibited items to stay away from Area II Command, Onne.

We will not allow any container to leave this port without proper examination. Ignorance of the law is not an excuse. And no matter the status of an individual, once you contravene the relevant laws governing the importation of goods into this country, the arms of the law will always catch up with that person and the appropriate sanction will be taken.

There is another 1 by 20 feet container declared to us as used auto spare parts. The Nigerian customs as made the procedure of clearing imports very simple. That is why we said with relevant documents and proper declaration; an importer can finish and take delivery of his container under 48 hours but you have to declare what you have in your cargo before the arrival.

This man is carrying soap even though he knows such importation is not allowed into the country. So what he did was to make a false declaration that it was used auto spare parts.

He has forgotten that his container would still be subjected to physical examination. During examination, not one single auto spare part was found inside the container. Article 16 of the Import Prohibition List clearly states that no soap or detergent should be imported into Nigeria.

All these government policies are made with the aim of sustaining and encouraging our local industries and manufacturers, so that it can be produced locally. This can be gotten within the country. Why do we not patronise our own soap and detergent, instead of insisting on boosting the economy of other countries?

This container has equally been seized and is still under investigation. By the time the investigation is concluded, the agent and importer will be charged to a competent court of law where appropriate action and sanction will be taken against them, no matter the status of an individual.

And no cargo is exempted from physical examination, unless they are diplomatic cargoes or they belong to the President and Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. Therefore, any citizen or foreigner that intends to import anything into Nigeria, know that the Nigerian Customs Service officers and men are waiting for you.

As I have always said, ignorance of the law is not an excuse. Every intended importer or exporter in this country must ask questions from any customs command before setting out.

Certain items are prohibited from entering into Nigeria ,some are dutiable and even the dutiable items are further classified into different rates of duty. Some pay 30% ,20%, some 10% and some pay 5%.

The issue here is that every intending importer must acquaint himself with the import prohibition list which is divided into two – We have trade and absolute prohibition.

Items prohibited from entering Nigeria should not by anyway be disguised as another and imported into the country. Though some of our unpatriotic citizens think they are smart by concealing these items through false declarations and covering it with other items to claim that it is not what they are carrying.

As you can see from my background here, this container was declared to us as used spare parts and usually when you make your declaration you are allowed to go and pay duty of what is declared and then you come for physical examination.

On physical examination, we only found motor vehicle fan. The whole container is filled with 50kg bags of rice which was concealed by the fans. So you can see this is a smart way of deceiving customs and other security agencies in bringing in prohibited items into the country.

The container has been seized. It is under investigation and we will get to the importer through his agent, and the appropriate action and sanction will be taken against that importer in a competent court of law.

Also along with the rice are used tyres. Article 18 of the import prohibition list clearly states that the importation of used pneumatic tyres is prohibited into the country.

The annoying thing is that when you find 100 pieces of tyres in a container, each tyre is pregnant with about four or more tyres stuffed inside.

That is to say that each tyre is carrying four to five other units of tyres squeezed into it. If you count 100 unit of tyres, by the time you do proper physical counting you will end up with 400 units or more.

Most of the used tyres are expired tyres. Many vehicles and the weather we have in this country cannot take these used tyres. That is why many times a passenger or private vehicle tyres will just bursts during motion and God forbid,if it is on a high speed, we know what can happen; like the vehicle somersaulting which could lead to injuries or even death.

So the importation of used tyres is equally prohibited. Those who are hell bent on deceiving security agencies and breaking the law will always conceal it under the guise of another name.

There are many containers that have been tracked down and seized as a result of intelligence and proper examination and we will continue to do it. It will not stop at just losing of cargo or consignment, that particular importer and agent will be prosecuted

Only diplomatic cargoes are exempted from physical examination. So no container comes in and out of Onne Port without undergoing 100% physical examination. We have been doing it and we will only continue to intensify our efforts in doing it. This is just one of what we have been able to achieve during the first quarter of the year. We can move round to see others seized containers as a result of importation of prohibited items.

For export, our command processed 207,749.614 metric tonnes of cargoes with free on board value of $70,838,025.68 comprising of cashew nuts, ginger, hibiscus flower, sesame seeds, zircon sand, palm kernel, tiger nuts and many more.

The tempo of this actions will be sustained and improved upon as the year progresses because there are constant reminders and checks on my officers to bring out the best in them for maximum results in the national interest.

I must also commend them because whatever you see this command achieve, is a fallout of teamwork. I am only the head of the team giving direction and leading the way. I am not doing it alone. We achieved this together and will keep doing more.

Tell us, what is the managerial secret used in achieving these?

Upon resumption in August 2020, I applied what I call three Ls principle- Look, Learn and Listen. This helped me to understand my work and operational environment better.

I also deployed the team spirit strategy where everyone sees themselves as part of a whole with constant reminders that we all must play our parts for the overall success of the team.

Using the analogy of a football team, every player is reminded of the sensitivity of their roles towards our common goal and keeping their eyes and senses on the ball throughout duration of play. We play vigorously to win.

Another thing we do here is effective communication. During meetings with senior officers, they are always charged to keep up their supervisory roles while we share information and review strategies.

I allow for two way communication. They hear from me and I hear from them. One cannot over emphasise the importance of feedbacks. It has helped us a great deal in analysing and reviewing our strategies.

I not only convince them into my vision and mission. In many cases , we conceptualise together from scratch and this makes implementation easier and more effective.

We also do what we call, monthly parade where I address all the personnel. I let them know that our call for compliance starts with them . I am happy to inform you that my officers are compliant with rules and they have join me in setting the highest example of zero compromise .

While we communicate amongst ourselves as a team of customs officers, I keep up to speed with port users who have dealings with customs. I met and have improved on seamless channels of communication with terminal operators, importers, exporters, licensed customs agents, freight forwarders and sister government agencies.

They are part of our operations and therefore have a place in our success or failure. The entire port is like the human body with different organs. Every organ has roles it plays for overall wellbeing. This is exactly how everyone is in our operations.

If proper examination is not done smuggling could happen, if valuation officers fail or compromise, revenue may be lost. No one is unimportant in our entire chain of duties.

We are doing well but I believe there are rooms for improvement in revenue collection, anti smuggling, trade facilitation and robust stakeholders engagements.

Every likely or identified area of government revenue leakages should be blocked for us to sustain the tempo of maximum collections . We owe Nigeria a duty to make smuggling of prohibited items impossible through this command.

Our ability to detect attempts at duty evasion and issuing demand notices to collect complete revenue from importers and their agents will be improved upon relying on technology and hands-on experience.

Duty evaders should steer clear from this area as they area likely to be arrested with their wares seized in accordance with extant provision of the Customs and Excise Management Act (CEMA)

While we await the deployment of scanners to aid our job, the due diligence employed in physical examinations to achieve outstanding results will be sustained and improved upon

I hereby urge importers, exporters, licensed customs agents and freight forwarders interfacing with customs in Onne Port to see compliance as a key to unlock the many benefits derivable from their trade, investments and professions

Let’s look deeply at trade facilitation. How is it like in your command?

As a matter of personal principle, which I have also passed down the line, delaying any transaction is delaying trade and government income.

We try to ensure that documents are treated with good speed without compromising government revenue and national security. We are ready at all times to deliver speedily but when a transaction or declaration is not flawless, we must do due diligence to extract what I call hidden revenue in entries made.

We don’t allow anyone to stampede us on the alter of trade facilitation and speedy clearance when declarations made were not accurate or truthful in the first place.

We have used demand notices to recover shortfalls in revenue and our advise to Importers and agents is that they should be compliant and sincere in their declarations to enjoy the benefits of trade facilitation.

People who comply have reasons to be happy with themselves because it saves their time and money. Compliant importers and agents make more profits. Those who try not to comply waste time, gets DN and pay penalties in some cases.

What are the implications for compromise on the part of customs officers and port users

They are far reaching, if allowed to fester. On our part as customs officers, we are tax collectors, security personnel and trade facilitators rolled in one.

At a time our government is looking at expanding non oil sources of national revenue, customs is looked upon as a key player. Compromising means losing revenue which we don’t want to happen.

We, as security officers ,work to prevent influx of harmful and dangerous goods into the country. Some of these things are on absolute prohibition list like arms, ammunition and drugs. We prevent such things from being smuggled in as a way of enhancing national security.

What is the place of modernisation in your operation?

Thanks so much for this question. Let me start by telling you that we have officers who have undergone various levels of training on ICT/modernisation.

Our Customs Processing Centre is an all hands on deck room where transactions are processed using modernisation tools to achieve productive results on trade matters.

Profiling and maximal use of modern tools for trade in the customs zone is an ongoing process. Our officers are ready to key into the e-customs programme which is an end to end process which fully automates all customs operations.Our command is not left behind in all of this.

Not much have been said about your host communnity. What is your relationship with them like?

Very commendable. The monarchs, chiefs , youth leaders and entire members of our host community have been supportive and cooperating.

They are part of our customs/ communnity relations . We identify with them and show solidarity whenever the need arises.

The community radiates love and hospitality for all and I must commend them for this. In fact, our host communities are part of our success story.