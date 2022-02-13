Be cheerful no matter what; pray all the time; thank God no matter what happens. This is the way God wants you who belong to Christ Jesus to live. (Message Translation)

God has given us a new way of living now that we are in Christ Jesus and we belong to Him.

‘Be cheerful’, He says. Always be happy. Thank God in everything no matter what the circumstances may be, be thankful and give thanks. This is the will of God for you who are in Christ Jesus. This is how God wants you who belong to Christ Jesus to live. We are gradually getting to the end of 2018. You may wish to get into your closet and begin to count the blessings of God upon your life in the last 12 months. Did he do anything for you? Did he not? Did you meet the targets you set for yourself for the year? Oh, you did not? And you think you do not have a cogent reason to be thankful to God?

Nigerians can now work and earn dollars DAILY from home. Regular individuals can earn as low as $300 daily Find out how it works.

You are wrong. How about the gift of life? How about the little mercies you enjoy? There are very many reasons why you should be thankful to God at all times.

Every time you slip into the pit of sadness and depression because of the circumstances around you; by doing so, you are not living the way God commanded you to live.

If you have made Jesus Christ the lord of your life, you were grafted into Christ. His anointing poured into you and made you a new creation. Now you must live differently. The lifestyle of in-Christ dwellers is a lifestyle of praise and thanksgiving. In Christ we praise and thank God in the midst of whatever we are faced. You should not spend your time developing a worry and anxiety attitude. Worry and anxiety arise when you focus on the problems around you.

God said to Jehoshaphat in 2 Chronicles 20:15, “thus saith the LORD unto you, Be not afraid nor dismayed by reason of this great multitude; for the battle is not yours, but God’s.”

The Ammonites and Moabites had attacked the children of Judah. God said to them, ‘The battle is not yours.’ What God said to them, He is saying to you today. The battle is not yours.

The reason why people live in worry and anxiety is because they think that the battle is theirs. If you are in Christ, then any challenge or conflict coming towards you now is not your battle. It belongs to Jesus and He already won the battle on the cross. Your response in the midst of any conflict therefore is to thank God because He already gave you the victory in Christ Jesus.

1Corinthians 15:57 says “but thanks be to God, which giveth us the victory through our Lord Jesus Christ.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

Psalms 107 : 1-2 O give thanks unto the LORD, for he is good: for his mercy endureth for ever; let the redeemed of the LORD say so, whom he hath redeemed from the hand of the enemy; O give thanks unto the Lord, for He is good: for His mercy endureth for ever. Let the redeemed of the Lord say so. Are you redeemed? If you believe that you are already redeemed, then you are commanded to say, ‘O give thanks unto the Lord’

There are two sides of the redemption coin. The one side reveals your past and what you were bound by, from which you were purchased by the blood of Jesus.

The second side reveals the blessing which you were brought into, after the blood of Jesus gave you access into a new covenant. Christ has redeemed us from the curse so that we can access the blessing. We have been redeemed into the blessing and the scripture admonishes us to acknowledge that the days of the curse are gone and the days of the blessing have come with the voice of thanksgiving. I love the way the Bible in Easy English Translation renders this…Psalm 107:2- “People must say that the LORD has redeemed them, when he has redeemed them from the power of an enemy. You have to say it. If He has healed you, according to His word, you have to say that you are healed regardless of what your body says. You cannot stop saying it. You must say that the Lord has redeemed you into the blessing. You say it with the voice of thanksgiving. Thanking God for what He has done is the response of faith.

Christ Jesus has brought us into the blessing. We are mandated by today’s psalm to respond. We cannot keep quiet about the fact that now the blessing is upon us. We must speak out with thanksgiving to God that He is good and His mercies endure forever.

Let those who love His salvation, declare continually what He has done. Let those whose cause the Lord has taken up say so, his people whom he has taken out of the hands of their haters. God has taken up our cause. He has taken us out of the hands of our haters and we must say so. You have to learn to confess unto the salvation which God has given you. Your confessions are what brings the possessions of your desires to you.

Stop speaking negatively, but make it a habit to always confess with joy, that you are redeemed from the curse. You do not need to go for any breaking of curses because Christ has already taken you out of the hands of the curse.

Now all you need is to start giving thanks. Thank God because you are healed by the stripes of Jesus. Give thanks. Do not cry or complain, but give thanks because He supplies all your needs according to His riches in glory by Christ Jesus. He has redeemed you from poverty and now He makes all grace abound towards you.

Last Line: Have you ever wondered what it means to give your life to Christ and be saved? Are you born again? God sent Jesus to die for all your sins so that you will not have to be punished for the same. To be saved means to simply accept Christ Jesus as your substitutionary sacrifice for your sins and to make him lord over your life. Surrender your life to Christ today by asking Jesus to forgive you your sins; ask Him to come into your life and to make you a new person. If you are facing challenges and require counseling/prayers do not hesitate to contact me. I will be willing to assist as much as I can.