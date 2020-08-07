His Eminence, Archbishop Samson Mustapha Benjamin, the presiding bishop of Resurrection Praise ministry, Lagos, also known as JEHOVAH SHARP SHARP, who turns 50 today, said sometime ago that “If you are with God, don’t make decisions for yourself”. This shows how he holds God in high esteem. Bishop Benjamin who dedicated his life to God since 1982, is humble and his disposition has endeared him to many.

His passion and zeal about the kingdom of God and to win souls for Christ is unwavering. Delighting always in staying on his knees in prayers for long hours as a mark of honour to God, His Eminence always encourages anything that godly.

He is not only a spiritual leader, but a man with great vision and discipline whose life has been a demonstration of love and dedication to God.

His Eminence, Archbishop Samson Mustapha Benjamin gave his life to Christ in 1982 at the age of 12 and began his divine practise to the destiny of high calling and fame at an early age of 15 and at the age of 19,he had preached in almost all the Northern States of Nigeria. His Eminence had Tutelage under several clergies including: Rev. IU Godwin who helped to build his primary foundation of his stewardship in Christ.

In 1991 at Bida, Niger State, he planted churches for different Ministries. Fortunately, the Foundation has grown to be the largest Pentecostal Church in Bida, Niger State and now led by Bishop Samuel Eke. And also a mega branch at Warri led by Bishop Dele Oladipupo till date.

Bishop Benjamin was asked by the Holy Spirit to move from Bida, Niger State to Lagos against his wish in the year 2000 where he started a new church in a rented plot of land at Oluti Amuwo Odofin Local Government in Lagos.

In a year, the church outgrew the space it was operating from to another, overflowing into two streets of the neighbourhood.

The Lord in His Mighty act provided the present location for the Church which initially by human reason or understanding, was impossible and unusable. The place, a deep swamp, inhabited by reptiles and other animals, is now a sanctuary and worship centre of Resurrection Parish International Headquarters.

His Eminence is also a United Nations Ambassador for peace whose footprints can be seen all around and his impact can be felt all over the world. He is also the President of African Economic Empowerment Programme and the Foundation for World Peace. Some his church members and those who have crossed his part in one way or the other testify of his unwavering love and passion for God.

Pastor Emma Eronini in his tribute to the Archbishop stated, “I am grateful to God to have Crossed the path of His Eminence, a mentor and a prophet of the most high, who is ordained to identify gifts and transform lives. Since he identified my calling as a servant of God by pastoral ordination, my life and spiritual growth has been very phenomenal. His words of wisdom in obedience to God have been guiding me”.

Deacon Orizu,a businessman while thanking God for His Grace upon the Bishop, stated that the man of God has touched so many lives, sacrificed everything to God and chosen the life humanity and impacted greatly on his spiritual life as well as brought him closer to God.

Alot of people within and outside the church including Mrs Okwor, an Altar mother in the church, an Immigration officer said the Archbishop is like a father and a source of inspiration to her family. She wished him well.