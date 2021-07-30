President Muhammadu Buhari has declared no one can succeed without sound education, adding that anybody who misses education has missed everything.

His Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, said, during a panel session, yesterday, at the Global Education Summit in London, that the size and population of Nigeria are challenges for any administration.

He, however, assured that despite this, the government and people realised that education is the starting point for success.

He acknowledged that no Nigerian parent jokes with the education of children, as they know that if their children or wards missed the opportunity of being educated, they would have missed a lot.

Said Buhari: “You can’t succeed outside your educational qualification. Anybody who missed education has missed everything. Nigerians are acutely aware of the priority of education, and parents are making sacrifices to ensure that their children and wards get educated.”

On the panel with President Buhari were Presidents Nana Akufo-Addo of Ghana, Faure Gnassingbe of Togo, Uhuru Kenyatta of Kenya, and Lazarus Chakwera of Malawi.

Each president spoke on the peculiarities of the education sector of his country and how budgetary provisions would be increased to ameliorate the situation. They all raised their hands as a sign of commitment to that resolution.

President Buhari had earlier committed to raising the budget for education by 50 per cent in the next two years, and the country would attain 100 per cent increase by 2025.

