From Tony John, Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has charged the newly sworn-in commissioners to maximise the opportunity given to them to serve the state diligently or withdraw their appointments.

The governor has also reiterated the resolve of his administration to finish strong and do a proper handover to his successor on May 28, 2023.

Governor Wike maintained that what it meant is for every member of the State Executive Council to recommit themselves to the tasks assigned to them and achieve desired results.

The governor spoke on Wednesday at the swearing-in ceremony of 18 new commissioners at the Executive Council Chambers of Government House, Port Harcourt.

Governor Wike observed that because some members of the State Executive Council did not appreciate the enormity of the task given to them, rather they take to sycophancy while abandoning their duties.

“So, if you know you’re not committed to serving the state, you better withdraw.

“This is the last lap of our administration. We have only seven months to end the tenure of this administration. It is very important for you to understand that you have to double your efforts to make sure that what we have started will be completed.”

Governor Wike emphasised the need for a proper handover to be done to the succeeding administration in good time.

He charged the new commissioners and those already in the cabinet to begin the compilation of necessary data so that the reports will be ready in good time.

“Make sure that you start preparing your handover note, not waiting for the dying minute of the last week. You already know we must hand it over latest 28th May 2023.

“May 29, 2023, is swearing-in. So, we will fully hand over on the 28th and then do a ceremony of swearing in of the next governor on the 29th May 2023.”

Governor Wike announced the transfer of the Dr Nabo Graham Douglas Campus of the Nigerian Law School project from the Ministry of Special Projects to the Ministry of Works.

The commissioners sworn in were: Prof. Princewill Chike, Jacobson Nbina, Mr Ndubuisi Okere, Mrs Inime Aguma, Charles Amadi, Mrs Tonye Oniyinde Briggs, Mr Ben Daminabo, Mr Chris Finebone, Austin Ben Chioma.

Others included Mr Uchechukwu Nwafor, Fred Kpakol, Emenike Oke, Mr Prince Ohia, Prof. Kaniye Ebeku, Mr Ezekiel Agri, Mrs Ukiel Oyaghiri, Damiete Miller and Emeka Onowu.

Similarly, the governor also swore in Mr Clifford Oparaodu as a member of the Rivers State Judicial Service Commission.