In order to fulfill its pledge made last year against the promotion to Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL), Ibadan Football Association ( IFA) will host the Shooting Stars Sports Club ( 3SC)at a breakfast meeting.
The meeting which kicks off at 10 am will take place inside the Olubadan Stadium Hostel Hall and ends 12 noon.
Rotimi Alli, Chairman of Ibadan Football Association (IFA) made this known in a statement signed by him.
Top on the agenda for the Breakfast Meeting includes the presentation of a cheque for #250,000(Two hundred and fifty thousand naira) to the 3SC; and other sundry issues.
Those expected at the meeting, the statement continued, include Commissioner for Youth and Sports, Seun Fakorede, Chairman, Oyo State Sports Council, Gbenga Adewusi; the General Manager, Oyo State Sports Council OYSSC), Mr . Gboyega Makinde; Chairman, Oyo State Football Association (OYSFA), Oba James Odeniran; Secretary, OYSFA, Mr. Kehinde Ojelowo and Chairman, Oyo State Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN),Mr. Niyi Alebiosu among others, the release added.
