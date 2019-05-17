The moribund Olubadan Stadium is now wearing a new look ahead of the commencement of Ibadan Football Association League 2019 season schedule for Saturday.

A trip to the stadium revealed massive development taking place all at the same time, after the monumental edifice had been shut down from football action for almost five years by the Oyo FA.

Right from outside, the wall fence was being painted, while gardeners were also clearing the surrounding weeds. Pipes were being laid round the pitch for continuous and steady wetting of the newly re-grassed football pitch.

The Chairman of the newly constituted board, Biodun Alli had promised lovers of grassroots football better days.

Alli enjoined the soccer lovers in the town to rally round the new IFA board, so that the once ever-productive community league can be revived together.

“We have worked so much to restore Olubadan Stadium and the most revered IFA league back”, the new IFA boss noted.