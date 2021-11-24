From Bamigbola Gbolagunte

Fresh facts have emerged about how Prince Yunus Olalekan Kadri emerged as the Akinrun-elect in Ikirun, headquarters of Ifelodun Local Government Area of Osun State

High Chief Bamidele Onifade, the Elemo Aga of Ikirun, one of the kingmakers in the town, revealed that the selection of Kadri was done after due consultation with the Ifa Oracle.

‘As Yoruba people, and in line with our culture and established chieftaincy declaration in Ikirun, consultation of Ifa Oracle is a condition precedent in the selection of an Akinrun of Ikirun,’ Chief Onifade stated.

‘We, the kingmakers, consulted the Ifa Oracle and the name of Prince Yunus Olalekan Kadri kept coming out everywhere we went.’

The Elemo Aga said that the selection process was in line with the chieftaincy law of the state, adding that the processes of selecting the Akinrun-elect followed due process.

According to Chief Onifade, the selection of Kadri, of the Obaara ruling house of Ikirun, was a result of the judgment of an Osun State High Court delivered by Justice Jide Falola, which ordered the kingmakers to select a new traditional ruler from the ruling house next to the Gboleru ruling house, following the inability of the Gboleru ruling house to present a candidate for the vacant stool or Akinrun of Ikirun.

‘Out of the seven kingmakers in the town, six voted for Kadri, while one person voted for another candidate who was also from the Obaara ruling house,’ he said.

Contrary to the insinuation that the selection of Kadri caused a crisis in the town, Chief Onifade said the people of the town welcomed the development with joy and they have continued to troop to the residence of the monarch-elect to rejoice with him.

He said one of the traditional chiefs of the town was behind the rumoured crisis due to his interest in one of the failed candidates who contested for the vacant stool.

He appealed to the state government to expedite action on the installation of the new traditional ruler for the town in the interest of the peace and development of the town.

