Taiwo Oluwadare, Ibadan

The Chief Odofin Awo Agbaye of Ile-Ife, Chief Adesola Taiwo Alawode, has slammed some Christian and Islamic clerics for denigrating Ifa worshippers describing them as hypocrites.

“Most of them condemn us in their churches and mosques in the presence of their large congregation whereas they come to us in the dead of nights for spiritual power.

“They will pack their cars far away and trek down to our Ifa shrine for spiritual assistance,” Chief Taiwo Alawode disclosed.

Speaking, on Friday, during the Ifa convention, in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, the Odofin Awo, who was in Nigeria with an army of his followers from the United States of America ,Europe and other countries to attend their annual convention thanked Orunmila and God for their protection.

Alawode advised other religious leaders to desist from saying bad things about Ifa, adding that most of them often consult Ifa god.

On the forthcoming general elections, the United States-based Ifa priest advised “It is time we rejected political candidates who are only known with posters and who are not known by their good conducts and enviable records in their community.”

“Ifa detests falsehood. Our concern is about most of these discredited politicians who falsely got into power by deceit.

“No wonder their morbid ambition to protect their interests against the entire masses.”

Chief Alawode recommended a new way of swearing of the new public officers into office stressing that the use of Holy Quran and holy Bible have not instilled fear against looters of the nation’s treasury.

“If Ifa priest, Sango and Obatala are involved in swearing in public officers into office, leaders would know the negative and disastrous effect of reneging on their electioneering promises made before they were voted for and oaths swore to because of the instant judgement of god’s on corrupt leaders.”

He condemned the wide spread discrimination against believers of Ifa, pointing out that the wise ones among our politicians know the need to consult ifa oracles on sensitive matters where Spiritual directions are needed.

Some of the Ifa members from overseas commended their leader, Chief Taiwo Alawode for his exemplary leadership as the Chief Odofin Awo Agbaye worldwide and called for international recognition for Ifa religion.