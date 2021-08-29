The International Fund for Agricultural Development/Climate Change and Adoption and Agribusiness Support Program (IFAD/CASP), in Jigawa, has began distribution of inputs to 1,178 farmers in the state.

The distribution was to farmers, affected by flood and COVID-19 pandemic in 13 Local Government Areas of the state.

Alhaji Muhammad Usman, Information Officer of Kafinhausa local government area, announced this in a statement on Sunday.

Usman said IFAD’s Agric Development Officer in the state, Malam Yahaya Buba, disclosed the figure, while distributing fertiliser and herbicides to 90 of the benefitting farmers, in Kafinhausa LGA, on Saturday.

“Over 1,178 farmers in 13 local government areas under IFAD/CASP programme, will benefit from the inputs distribution,” Usman quoted Buba as saying.

He explained that the agric development officer, also advised beneficiaries to make good use of the inputs to boost farming activities in their respective communities.

The information officer added that the Chairman of the Kafinhausa council, Alhaji Muhammad Saminu, commended IFAD and Jigawa government for the support and encouragement, given to farmers in the area.

Also the Special Adviser on Community Development and Social Inclusion to Gov. Muhammad Badaru of the state, Alhaji Hamza Muhammad, reiterated the state government’s` commitment to improve agriculture, in line with Federal Government’s policy of job creation and food security.

Muhammad assured the farmers of more palliatives and support to enhance food production. (NAN)

