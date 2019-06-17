The International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) has donated 300 bags of fertilizer and rice seed to 100 victims of 2018 flooding in Kwatalo village of Kafin Hausa Local Government Area of Jigawa.

Alhaji Mohammad Umar, the Information Officer in the Area, disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Kafin Hausa.

He said each of the victims received two bags of NPK, one bag of Urea and 10kg bag of rice seed.

READ ALSO: Farmers’ cooperative gets N330m CBN loan for 2019 farming season

Umar said IFAD’s Planning Officer in the area, Alhaji Hassan Jibrin, distributed the farm inputs to the victims on behalf of the State Planning Officer, Alhaji Umar Danzomo.

The Information Officer said Danzomo had urged the beneficiaries to make good use of the inputs to enhance their productivity.

He said the Planning Officer commended Jigawa State Government for its support and cooperation.

NAN recalls that the flood disaster had claimed 21 lives in 13 local government areas of the state.

(NAN)