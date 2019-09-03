Joseph Inokotong, Abuja

The International Finance Corporation (IFC), a member of the World Bank Group, has appointed Nicolas Marquier as its next Country Manager for Singapore.

A statement from the IFC said Nicolas has over 15 years of experience , leading a broad range of strategic and business transformation projects.

In his previous role at IFC, he was the Adviser to the CEO and has contributed to the development and implementation of IFC’s strategy and the successful implementation of complex organizational changes.

“He brings to his new role deep knowledge of IFC and a unique combination of experiences working in multiple industries in Europe, the Middle East, and Asia,” said IFC.

On his appointment, Marquier said: “I am keen to engage with the government and private sector in Singapore to help share their experience and expertise with emerging markets in the region.

“As one of Asia’s most developed and accessible financial hubs, Singapore is well positioned to help businesses and investors reach developing countries across Asia and the Pacific.”

From Singapore, IFC advances cross-border investments and the mobilisation of capital from and through the city, promotes sustainable infrastructure & urban development, supports the scaling up of disruptive technologies and new business models.

Also, IFC engages with regional agribusiness players to promote sustainable practices.

The Corporation added that the office now serves as the base for all its Regional Industry Directors; Rosy Khanna heads the Financial Institutions Group, Isabel Chatterton leads the Infrastructure and Natural Resources industry, while Rana Karadsheh-Haddad oversees the Manufacturing, Agribusiness, and Services industry.