Joseph Inokotong, Abuja

International Finance Corporation (IFC), has announced it will co-host the AFRICA CEO Forum 2020, the leading international conference dedicated to supporting private sector-led growth on the continent.

IFC’s support for the eventbilled for Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire, next year underscores its increasing commitment to helping Africa’s governments, businesses, and entrepreneurs overcome challenges, create jobs, increase trade, and drive innovation.

IFC CEO, Philippe Le Houérou, said, “These are exciting times for Africa as it moves towards a continent-wide free trade area, rapidly adopts mobile technology, and works to address longstanding infrastructure and jobs challenges. “IFC is at the center of discussions on these and other development topics that will help drive economic transformation in the region. The Africa CEO Forum is where some of the most relevant and insightful discussions on Africa’s development happen.”

The upcoming 8th edition of the Africa CEO Forum will focus on regional integration, infrastructure development, the impact of technological advances, jobs, and other areas relevant to unlocking the continent’s economic potential and helping improve lives.

African presidents, vice-presidents, the region’s top CEOs, international investors, policy-makers, and young businessmen and women are scheduled to attend and present their unique perspectives on Africa’s economic future. The 2019 FORUM, held in Kigali, Rwanda, welcomed 1,800 participants from 70 countries.

President of the Africa CEO Forum, Amir Ben Yahmed said, “Our ability to mobilise leaders at the highest level makes the Africa CEO Forum the platform of choice for public-private dialogue, which is essential to enable our continent to achieve balanced economic development.”

As co-host of the Africa CEO Forum 2020, IFC will use its expertise as the largest global development institution focused on the private sector in emerging markets to inform discussions on a range of development topics. IFC has co-hosted the Forum since 2018.