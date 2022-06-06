From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

The Ife community, on Monday, said there would not be a protest against the inauguration of Prof Adebayo Bamire as the 12th substantive Vice-Chancellor Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, Osun State.

A statement by Ife Community Assembly made available to our correspondent, dated 5th June was titled: “Re-OAU VC Inauguration Ceremony, Appeal for Calm: The Suspended Protests Remain Suspended.”

The statement was signed by Comrade Lawrence Awowoyin, President, Ife Development Board (IDB) Dr Gbolade Famoriyo, President, Ife Progressive Forum (IPF), Comrade O. Oyeyinka, President, Great Ife Movement (GIF), and their General Secretaries, Rotimi Omisakin, Agbeke Odunmorayo and L. Adewale.

The statement reads: “Consequently, on behalf of the Ife community, it is hereby declared that no protest in whatever form on the subject under reference is authorized now in Ile-Ife.

“We welcome all guests/persons to the inauguration of the 12th substantive OAU Vice-Chancellor, assuring them of peaceful atmosphere and security, before, during and after the ceremony.”

Meanwhile, the Public Relations Officer of OAU, Abiodun Olanrewaju, had assured guests, that the campus environment is cool, calm and conducive for the programme, noting that adequate security preparation has been put in place to forestall any untoward occurrence.

He urged the staff, students, the entire University community, guests and other stakeholders to disregard, in its entirety, any release threatening to disturb the peace and tranquillity of OAU during the inauguration.

The outgoing Vice-Chancellor, Professor Eyitope Ogunbodede, who would handing over to Professor Bamire, appreciated the Ife Community Assembly and urged the University community and Ile Ife Community to live in peace and maintain their age-long cordiality.

Professor Ogunbodede thanked everybody who has contributed, one way or the other, to the overall success of his administration.

He, also, pleaded for more support from the University stakeholders for his successor so that OAU will attain much greater heights and be one of the leading institutions of higher learning in Africa.

