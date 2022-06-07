From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

The Ife community, yesterday, said there would not be protest against the inauguration of Adebayo Bamire as the 12th substantive vice chancellor of Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, Osun State.

A statement by Ife Community Assembly, dated June 5 and entitled: “Re-OAU VC Inauguration Ceremony, Appeal for Calm: The Suspended Protests Remain Suspended, was signed by Lawrence Awowoyin, president, Ife Development Board (IDB); Gbolade Famoriyo, president, Ife Progressive Forum (IPF); O. Oyeyinka, president, Great Ife Movement (GIF), and the general secretaries, Rotimi Omisakin, Agbeke Odunmorayo and L. Adewale respectively.

“Consequently, on behalf of the Ife community, it is hereby declared that no protest in whatever form on the subject under reference is authorised now in Ile-Ife.

“We welcome all guests/persons to the inauguration of the 12th substantive OAU vice chancellor, assuring them of peaceful atmosphere and security, before, during and after the ceremony,” they said in the statement.

Meanwhile, the Public Relations Officer of OAU, Abiodun Olanrewaju, had assured guests that the campus environment is cool, calm and conducive for the programme, noting that adequate security preparation has been put in place to forestall any untoward occurrence.

He urged staff members, students, the entire university community, guests and other stakeholders to disregard, in its entirety, any release threatening to disturb the peace and tranquillity of OAU during the inauguration.

The outgoing vice chancellor, Eyitope Ogunbodede, urged the university community and Ile Ife community to live in peace and maintain their age-long cordiality.

