From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

Osun State Government has appealed to the residents of Ile-Ife to allow peace to reign following the faceoff between the youths and men of the Nigeria Police Force.

A statement by the Commissioner for Information and Civic Orientation, Funke Egbemode, yesterday, said the attention of Governor Adegboyega Oyetola had been drawn to the crisis, and that investigation had been ordered into the remote and immediate causes of the violence, especially the alleged death of a detained suspect, and shooting by the police at unarmed youths.

The government urged residents of the area not to take the laws into their hands by hurting more people or destroying properties.

“We implore our citizens to embrace peace and shun violence, in the spirit of this solemn season,” the statement.

Meanwhile, the state police command on Saturday said it arrested three youths in possession of human hearts for allegedly for ritual killings.

A statement by the command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Yemisi Opalola, said the suspects, Olayade Kehinde (25), Olufemi Oriyomi (21) and Raimi Sheriff (21), were arrested on April 7, 2022 at 11am.

She explained that police detectives on “stop and search” tried to stop the suspects who were on motorcycles along Osogbo-OAU Ife Campus Road, but they refused to stop and were chased by the policemen.

“They were eventually arrested at Safejo area of Ile-Ife, and while searching, a human heart, which they claimed was one of their friend’s and various criminal charms were found on them.

The police said “as the discreet investigation is still ongoing, one of the suspects named Olufemi Oriyomi fell sick and was taken to hospital for treatment, but unfortunately, he died while on admission and the corpse has been deposited at state hospital for autopsy,” Opalola added.

Opalola said the remaining two suspects would be charged to court upon the conclusion of the investigation.