From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

The Osun State Government has appealed to the residents of Ile-Ife to allow peace over the face-off between the youths and men of the Nigerian Police Force.

A statement by the Commissioner for Information and Civic Orientation, Funke Egbemode, on Saturday, said the attention of governor Adegboyega Oyetola has been drawn to the crisis and an investigation has been ordered into the remote and immediate causes of the violence, especially the alleged death of a detained suspect and shooting by men of the Nigerian Police at unarmed youths.

The government urged residents of the area not to take laws into their hands by hurting more people or destroying properties.

‘We implore our citizens to embrace peace and shun violence, in the spirit of this solemn season,’ the statement added.