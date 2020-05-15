The management of former Nigeria league champions, Rangers International F.C, under the leadership of Prince Davidson Owumi, has declared that the family members left behind by their late attacking sensation, Ifeanyi George, will get the insurance compensation due the player as soon as the lock-down necessitated by COVID-19 pandemic is lifted.
Owumi, in a chat said that the insurance company, Premier Brokers Limited, has paid the insurance premium claims on the death of Ifeanyi George, who died in a ghastly auto-crash along Asaba-Benin Express Road on his way to Lagos, to join his family after the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) shutdown all football activities in March, 2020.
“Despite the fact that we still mourn the sudden death of Ifeanyi George, our former attacker, we are glad to announce that the club is in possession of the Insurance premium due for the immediate family of the late footballer which will be presented as soon as the lock-down across the country is relaxed,” stated the former NPL boss.
Leave a Reply