From Mokwugwo Solomon, Nnewi

The Young Progressive Party, YPP, weekend, in Awka, the Anambra State capital, elected the senator representing Anambra South at the national assembly, Dr. Patrick Ifeanyi Ubah, to fly its flag ahead of the state’s governorship election slated for November 6, 2021.

One hundred and nine delegates drawn from the 21 Local Government Areas of Anambra State participated in primary election held in Awka, the Anambra State capital.

Ubah, being a lone aspirant in the party, was elected through option-A4 system. 108 voted in favour; while one voted against.

Earlier in his remark, the national chairman of the party, Bishop Amakiri, said the process was in line with the provision of the Electoral Act, 2010, as amended, which stipulates that for an aspirant to emerge candidate of a political party, he must go through the process of primary election, whether directly or indirectly.

He reminded the party members that the primary election was not the end itself; but a means to an end, and urged YPP members and supporters of Senator Ubah to work assiduously towards the victory of the party at the November 6 governorship election.

Chairman of the YPP primary election committee cum returning officer, Barr Vidiyeno Bamaiyi, while handing over the party’s flag and certificate of return to Ubah, expressed satisfaction over the orderly conduct of the primary election; while also urging the senator to ensure that the YPP flag is hoist at the Anambra government house come March 17, 2022.

Team leader of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, who observed the exercise, Damian Akhamhe, also commended the process; saying that it was in line with the Electoral Act and the Construction of the Young Progressive Party.

In his acceptance speech, Senator Ubah thanked the party leadership and delegates for the confidence reposed in him, and promised not to disappoint.

“What has taken place today gladdens my hearth. It shows the level of trust the party leadership and delegates repose in me. My assurance is that I will hoist the flag at the Anambra Government House come March 17, 2022.

“The journey of rebuilding Anambra State has just begun. I thank in a very special way, the party delegates for their confidence in me. I will carry this mantle you have given me with pride and strength, till we secure victory for the party come November 6 this year.

“This party, within three months of its existence in Anambra, took us to the senate house. We’re sure the vehicle will also take us to the government house in March next year. When this is done, Anambra and its people will witness the finest dimension of governance,” he said.