Governorship candidate of Young Progressive Party (YPP) and senator representing Anambra South district, Dr. Ifeanyi Ubah has blasted the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) candidate Prof. Chukwuma Soludo over his comment against candidates with WAEC certificate in the November 6 election.

Ubah who challenged Prof Soludo in an open debate, said he recently graduated with a 2.2 LL.B Hons from the Prestigious Baze University, Abuja.

The lawmaker while reacting to the alleged statement by Soludo, that Anambra is too big to be governed with WAEC certificate holder, said that most rich, famous and intelligent people across the globe were not degree certificate holders.

He said: “In our quest to deepen our democracy which thrives on issue based and constructive deliberations. I have watched with keen interest, the mudslinging and needlessly disruptive comment made by Prof. Chukwuma Soludo of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) to the effect that WAEC Certificate holders cannot govern Anambra State.

“To the glory of God, having recently graduated with a 2.2 LL.B Hons from the Prestigious Baze University, Abuja by dint of hard-work; I do not consider it necessary or feel the obsessive compulsion to flaunt my University Degree as it is not a prerequisite to contest for governorship.

“Bill Gates, Mark Zuckerberg, Steve Jobs, Richard Branson, etc all rose to the apex of success without degrees. It is also worthy of note to let Soludo know that those money bags he is anticipating to bankroll his campaign in Anambra are also not degree holders.

“In the same vein, those that gave him employment both in the past and present are also not degree holders. I am speaking the mind of other aspirants because I believe that anybody that wants to govern Anambra has the right to contest and should not be tongue-lashed because of a basic requirement by INEC.

“The truth is that politics has evolved beyond uncouth aspersions and mud slinging. Having taken my time to carefully observe, study and analyze this statement, I have come to the conclusion that there is no justification in his statement as I personally believe that my formidable track record of achievements and wealth of experience as a private investor have earned me tremendous knowledge, skills and capacity to understand the multiple expectations of Anambrarians.”