Candidate of the All Progressives Congress(APC), Senator Ifeanyi Ubah has described as laughable the suggestion from the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) camp that he has concluded plans to collapse his structure for Prof Chukwuma Soludo.

Describing the suggestion as laughable and childish, the Young Progressives Party candidate stated that he is already matching to victory.

In a statement, the Director Media and Publicity of the Senator Ifeanyi Ubah Campaign Organization, Kamen Chuks Ogbonna stated that Ubah remains the only candidate that has toured the 21 Local Government Areas of Anambra State.

His words: “Our attention has been drawn to mischievous and misleading speculations by some APGA agents since yesterday suggesting that Senator Ifeanyi Ubah, the candidate of the Young Progressives Party (YPP) has collapsed his structure to the dying ruling party in the state, APGA .

“Such speculation is laughable, childish and another resort to worn out political gimmick and shenanigan by APGA, as Senator Ifeanyi Ubah is already marching to victory under the banner of YPP, which enjoys overwhelming support in all the nooks and crannies of Anambra state.” he said.

