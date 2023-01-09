By Henry Umahi

Prior to Hon. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi becoming governor of Enugu State in 2015, he had represented the people of Igboeze North/Udenu Federal Constituency of Enugu State in the House of Representatives for 12 years on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). On assumption of office as governor, he unveiled a four-point agenda – employment generation, social services and good governance, rural development, security and social justice. He also came up with a slogan: ‘Enugu State is in the hands of God.’

With these as anchor, he began a massive infrastructure development and reforms across the state. It was on the basis of his good performance that the people of Enugu State re-elected him for a second term in 2019.

Ugwuanyi has done much in the education sector. He has built and renovated hundreds of primary school blocks of classrooms, provided learning and teaching facilities and recruited more than 6,000 teachers. One of the flagship projects of his administration is the Enugu State University of Medical and Biological Sciences, Igbo-Eno.

In seven and half years, the governor has supplied and installed computers in 209 secondary schools as well as science equipment in 294 secondary schools. He transformed state-owned tertiary institutions, including the Institute of Management and Technology (IMT), Enugu and Enugu State University of Technology (ESUT), with such projects as new block of 15 ultra-modern classrooms on two suspended floors with seating capacity of 1,224 students; block of ultra-modern offices for Registry Division (Exams and Records) with accommodation for a minimum of 75 staff.

Ugwuanyi’s administration has also done much in urban renewal and rural development, transforming the university town of Nsukka from a sleepy community to a thriving city.

His administration made remarkable interventions in the provision of road infrastructure, with several kilometres of new roads constructed and old ones rehabilitated across the state.

A good example of Ugwuanyi’s work in road infrastructure development is Milken Hill Road. Considering the rough nature of the terrain, it’s an engineering wonder and a beauty to behold. The construction of Flyover Bridge at T-Junction, Nike Lake Road, Enugu, to ease traffic congestion in the area and shorten movement time from Nsukka to Enugu, is a landmark road development. Also, the dualisation of Nsukka-Opi Road, which was abandoned by previous administrations, is a signature project of his government.

He did not also abandon failed portions of federal roads across the state. In the health sector, Ugwuanyi’s administration touched all levels of healthcare services, including the establishment of Type-3 hospitals across the state. He established cottage hospitals in rural areas, thereby reducing high mortality hitherto experienced. He also rehabilitated former Colliery Hospital, Enugu and transformed it to Enugu State Infectious Disease Hospital, for isolation and treatment of patients with infectious diseases.

Owing to revitalisation of Enugu metropolis by Ugwuanyi’s government, investments have increased, with massive private sector influx, thereby stimulating economic growth. This can explain why one of the airlines in the country made Enugu its headquarters.

In security, Ugwuanyi’s administration has supported security agencies by providing vehicles, equipment and logistics, which have boasted their efficiency. His inclination towards “politics without bitterness,” which has encouraged political tolerance and harmony, irrespective of political party affiliation, has added to the peace in Enugu State.

The governor built and equipped 16 new Magistrate’s Courts; renovated the State Judiciary Headquarters Complex, Enugu; constructed the first Enugu State Customary Court of Appeal Headquarter Complex in Enugu as well as 34 brand new model Customary Courts (two per local government) across the 17 local government areas of the state.

The Ugwuanyi administration has also left indelible marks in agriculture, workers’ welfare, ICT innovation, promotion and support of Small and Medium-scale Enterprises (SMEs), youth and women empowerment, and housing development, among others.