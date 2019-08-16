Abuja-based gospel singer and songwriter, Pastor Ifeoma Eze of Zion Heritage and Miracles Ministries, has released her 7th and 8th album.

The musician debuted on the music scene when she released her first album, Phenomenon in 2011. The following year, she followed it up with So Lifted, and since then, she has soared.

The year, Eze’s music ministry overflowed greatly with a simultaneous release of two albums: PIELIC (Pastor Ifeoma Eze Live in Concert), which was a product of a 2018 live concert and River Flow, a block-busting hit, which was equally unleashed with songs that will make listeners jump and shout in high praises and worship to God almighty.

According to Pastor Ifeoma Eze, who has written over 85 gospel songs and derives fulfillment in worshiping and leading others to worship God, she receives her songs through revelations.

“I have not only used my voice and music to inspire but also to touch lives and call down the presence of God,” she said.