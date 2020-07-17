Abuja-based gospel singer, Pastor Ifeoma Eze is currently making waves with her latest single, Limited Edition.

With over seven albums to her credit, the talented musician through her songs has been doing great exploits for the kingdom of God.

Speaking about the new work, Eze quoted Psalm 139:14, adding: “Limited Edition expresses the praise of the creator who created us specially as a limited edition in order to glorify His name. It is a song that will help you appreciate what God has made you to be and remind you of how special you are to God.”

The song features Bishop Okwudili Eze, founder of Zion Heritage and Miracle Ministries, and Triple DCEs.