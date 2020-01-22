The Nigeria Professional Football League has been ranked the 57th strongest national league in the world for 2019 by the International Federation of Football History and Statistics.

Compared to its ranking the previous year, the NPFL had made remarkable progress as it occupied the 77th position in 2018.

Eight African Leagues were included in the top 60; namely Tunisia (15), Morocco (17), Egypt (30), Angola (48), South Africa (50), Zambia (55), Nigeria (57) and Algeria (58).

The Nigeria Professional Football League tallied 346.5 points, 316 less than the strongest league in Africa, Tunisian Ligue Professionnelle 1.

Since the beginning of the new millennium, Nigeria had won the CAF Champions League on two occasions through Enyimba of Aba, with their last title coming in 2004.

For the first time since 2009, the Premier League had been recognized as the strongest league in the world, following the performances of Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City in European competitions.

In second place is Brazil’s Serie A, followed by Spain’s La Liga, Italian Serie A and Colombia’s Categoría Primera A.