The Facility Management Industry in Nigeria is set to witness a major turnaround as two leading organisations, International Facility Management Association, Nigeria Chapter and Applied Engineering Technology Institute recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding at IFMA’s secretariat in Lagos. The partnership aims to deepen capacity building, sustainability initiative and mentorship development for practitioners in built environment in Nigeria.

The International Facility Management Association, is committed to continuous learning and development through strategic collaboration with other professional bodies and reputable organisations in order to ensure the entrenchment of best global practices in the practice of facility management in the Nigeria.

Speaking at the signing of the (MOU) in Lagos, the two organisations promised to synergize and bring their diverse experiences to change the narratives in the facility management sector in Nigeria through development of an articulated capacity building programs and professional knowledge sharing to help advance the cause of facility management industry.

According to the Acting President of IFMA Nigeria Chapter, Mr. ’Segun Adebayo, “leveraging on the success of the Maiden Edition of Advocacy Day of December, 2019, it has become imperative to embrace an impactful collaboration of this nature as part of the critical tool to implement some of the outcomes and positive developments at the programme.

He said “today is historic and I am sure with this collaboration with AETI, another reputable organization like ours, the signing of the MOU will no doubt, expand our frontiers and also enhance our relevance in the built environment. I am convinced that with AETI as our progressive partner, the facility management space will going forward begin to enjoy appreciable transformation.

We will work together to achieve great outcomes, leveraging on our combined expertise to develop the capacity and also expose all the players, practitioners and relevant stakeholders to tailor made and function specific training. We have a robust strategy and programs to achieve this, we shall work in synergy to ensure sustainability and provide mentorship for the upcoming players in facility management industry in Nigeria”

Responding, the Chairman of AETI, Mr. Francis Kudayah, opined that IFMA Nigeria with its global reputation and achievement of over fifteen years, his organisation could not have settled for any other Association than IFMA to promote global best practices in the facility management sector.

Kudayah said “I am very excited today that our organization, a foremost engineering consulting firm, made of different professionals like IFMA is entering into this capacity development partnership. with you.